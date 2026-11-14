Farmington Hills has a solid tech scene right now, with options for both students and seasoned IT pros. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: RouteOne

RouteOne Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Volunteer / Internship

Volunteer / Internship Salary: Not listed

Work on enterprise web apps with modern tools while pairing with senior engineers. Great fit if you’re working toward a Computer Science degree, know basic OOP, and want real-world experience with Java/C#, HTML/CSS/JS, Git, and Agile.

Employer: Oliver James (hiring for an insurance client)

(hiring for an insurance client) Location: Farmington Hills, MI (3 days on-site, 2 days remote)

(3 days on-site, 2 days remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $130,000 base

Work authorization: US Citizen or Green Card required

Lead high-impact tech and process projects in an Agile/SAFe environment. You’ll own requirements, data mapping, QA/UAT, and mentor junior analysts—ideal if you have 5+ years BA experience, strong Jira/Confluence/SQL/Tableau or Power BI skills, and want a true senior seat at the table.

Employer: Stabilus (ACE Controls, Inc.)

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and support the company’s QAD MFG/PRO ERP system and related apps. Good match if you have 5–10 years ERP/IT experience, can work with Progress/OpenEdge ABL, SQL, Power BI, and like being the go-to person for ERP stability, reporting, and improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.