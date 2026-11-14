Farmington Hills has a steady flow of logistics and warehouse jobs right now, especially with local manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Here are a few solid picks if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Employer: SCN - Search Consulting Network (for a leading automotive manufacturer)

SCN - Search Consulting Network (for a leading automotive manufacturer) Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role owning domestic, international, and cross-border transportation for a North American automotive network. You’ll manage carriers and 3PLs, lead freight cost-reduction projects, and support JIT/JIS material flow, so it’s a strong fit if you have 5+ years in transportation/logistics and know TMS/ERP systems.

Employer: Stabilus (Ace Controls)

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on stockroom role in a climate-controlled facility with hands-on training and possible overtime. You’ll pick and distribute materials, keep inventory accurate with RF scanners/computers, and support production—great if you have a HS diploma and like staying active on your feet.

Employer: Van Mark Products

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, in person)

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Mix of shipping, receiving, and forklift work at a U.S.-made tools manufacturer. You’ll handle UPS shipments, drive a forklift/pallet jack, do repair checks on returns, and help with inventory; comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider good attitude and experience over a perfect resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.