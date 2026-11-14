Manufacturing is busy in Farmington Hills right now, with hands-on roles from entry level assembly to skilled machine work. If you like building, fixing, or testing things, there’s solid full-time work here.

Employer: Hauschild SpeedMixer, Inc.

Hauschild SpeedMixer, Inc. Location: Farmington Hills, MI (on-site)

Farmington Hills, MI (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off

Help assemble, wire, and test industrial SpeedMixer machines in a clean production setting. Great fit if you’re comfortable with hand/power tools and basic electrical/mechanical work and want to grow your technical skills with hands-on training from the Production Manager.

Employer: G.Z.Q.S.O.

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $16.00 per hour , with performance-based increases

, with performance-based increases Benefits: Free health insurance after 90 days, PTO, paid sick days, training provided

Sit or stand at your own workstation building custom battery packs with small parts and precision tools. No manufacturing experience needed—ideal if you have steady hands, like detailed work (electronics, crafts, jewelry, etc.), and want a steady day shift with benefits.

Employer: MacLean-Fogg

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (manufacturing facility)

Farmington Hills, MI (manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time / Hourly

Schedule: 2nd shift, Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

2nd shift, Monday–Friday, Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour + $1.00/hour shift premium

+ Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, more

Run and troubleshoot production machines, check parts for quality, and help keep lines running smoothly. Good match if you have at least 1 year of machine or powered equipment experience and want steady hours plus strong benefits at a long-standing manufacturing company.

Employer: Michigan Paving and Materials (CRH company)

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Type: Full-time (field/lab mix in construction materials)

Full-time (field/lab mix in construction materials) Pay: Highly competitive base pay (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, disability, retirement savings program, health & wellness programs

Support quality control for construction materials by running lab tests, keeping detailed records, and helping maintain equipment. Great for someone with a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and comfort working with tools, lab gear, and being on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers here are willing to train if you show up, learn fast, and care about quality.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.