Farmington Hills has a nice mix of bank, retail, and sales roles right now. Good options whether you want a steady office job or something more people-focused on the sales floor.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + incentive plan)

Manage top commercial banking clients as their main treasury contact. This role is great if you have banking or treasury experience and like solving complex client issues while growing long-term relationships.

Employer: Rogue Specialized Marketing

Rogue Specialized Marketing Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Face-to-face sales with full training provided—perfect if you’re coming from restaurants, bars, or retail and want higher earning potential. You’ll greet customers, learn what they need, and match them with the right solution in a team-focused setting.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 30830 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: $14.25 – $14.75 per hour

Help keep the store running smoothly by assisting customers, running the register, and stocking merchandise. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a store discount, and access to a wide range of TJX benefits (some based on hours worked).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.