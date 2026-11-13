Farmington Hills is busy in the power and grid world right now. If you’re an experienced engineer or designer, there are some strong hybrid roles open with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Design high-voltage transmission lines (69kV–500kV) and lead cost analysis, routing, and component selection while directing a small project team. Great fit if you have 7+ years of transmission line experience, are strong with PLS-CADD, and want a role that mixes technical depth, client interaction, and mentoring.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid schedule)

(hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,890 – $118,999

Work on high and extra-high voltage substation layouts, from general arrangements to grounding and conduit plans. Ideal if you have 10+ years of substation physical design, are fluent in AutoCAD and/or MicroStation, and like turning complex equipment layouts into clean, buildable drawings.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid / flexible schedule)

(hybrid / flexible schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,890 – $118,999

Focus on high-voltage substation wiring: single-line diagrams, AC/DC schematics, and equipment interconnection wiring. Best for someone with 10+ years of substation wiring experience and advanced AutoCAD or MicroStation skills who also enjoys mentoring newer designers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.