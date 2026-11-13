undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Farmington Hills Engineering Roles with Multiple Hybrid Openings
Farmington Hills is busy in the power and grid world right now. If you’re an experienced engineer or designer, there are some strong hybrid roles open with solid pay and benefits.
Senior Transmission Line Engineer 2 - Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807
Design high-voltage transmission lines (69kV–500kV) and lead cost analysis, routing, and component selection while directing a small project team. Great fit if you have 7+ years of transmission line experience, are strong with PLS-CADD, and want a role that mixes technical depth, client interaction, and mentoring.
Senior Substation Physical Designer 1 -- Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,890 – $118,999
Work on high and extra-high voltage substation layouts, from general arrangements to grounding and conduit plans. Ideal if you have 10+ years of substation physical design, are fluent in AutoCAD and/or MicroStation, and like turning complex equipment layouts into clean, buildable drawings.
Senior Wiring Designer 1 - Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid / flexible schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,890 – $118,999
Focus on high-voltage substation wiring: single-line diagrams, AC/DC schematics, and equipment interconnection wiring. Best for someone with 10+ years of substation wiring experience and advanced AutoCAD or MicroStation skills who also enjoys mentoring newer designers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.