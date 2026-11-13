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📋 Farmington Hills Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Farmington Hills has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.
Below are several full-time admin roles with good stability and benefits, all based in or around Farmington Hills, MI.
Office Services Coordinator – Law Firm
- Employer: The Sam Bernstein Law Firm
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, paid time off
Help keep a busy law office running: ordering supplies, handling mail and deliveries, tracking records, and pitching in with reception and office projects. Good fit if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and don’t mind some lifting (boxes up to 50 lbs).
Full Time Experienced Medical Receptionist
- Employer: Consultants in Sleep and Pulmonary Medicine
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI (with some shifts in Novi & Howell)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour, about 40–43 hours/week
- Benefits: Health (70% of premium paid by employer), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off
Front-desk role in a specialty medical practice: check-in/out, scheduling, phones, insurance verification, and EHR work. Great if you already have medical office experience and want steady hours, benefits, and a patient-focused environment.
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant – Law Office
- Employer: Law firm (name not listed)
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health benefits, 401(k) with employer contribution, paid time off, performance bonuses
Be the first point of contact at a legal office: greet clients, manage phones and mail (including daily post office runs), handle payments, and support document prep and e-filing. They offer on-the-job training and room to grow if you’re reliable and eager to learn.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—many offices will train the right person who shows up prepared and professional.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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