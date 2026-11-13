Farmington Hills has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Below are several full-time admin roles with good stability and benefits, all based in or around Farmington Hills, MI.

Employer: The Sam Bernstein Law Firm

The Sam Bernstein Law Firm Location: Farmington Hills, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, paid time off

Help keep a busy law office running: ordering supplies, handling mail and deliveries, tracking records, and pitching in with reception and office projects. Good fit if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and don’t mind some lifting (boxes up to 50 lbs).

Employer: Consultants in Sleep and Pulmonary Medicine

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (with some shifts in Novi & Howell)

(with some shifts in Novi & Howell) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour , about 40–43 hours/week

, about Benefits: Health (70% of premium paid by employer), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off

Front-desk role in a specialty medical practice: check-in/out, scheduling, phones, insurance verification, and EHR work. Great if you already have medical office experience and want steady hours, benefits, and a patient-focused environment.

Employer: Law firm (name not listed)

Law firm (name not listed) Location: Farmington Hills, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health benefits, 401(k) with employer contribution, paid time off, performance bonuses

Be the first point of contact at a legal office: greet clients, manage phones and mail (including daily post office runs), handle payments, and support document prep and e-filing. They offer on-the-job training and room to grow if you’re reliable and eager to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—many offices will train the right person who shows up prepared and professional.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.