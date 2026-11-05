💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills has a solid mix of accounting and finance openings right now, from entry-level support to leadership and client-facing advisory work.

Below are several standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: UHY-US

UHY-US Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads day-to-day accounting for multiple clients—AR/AP, general ledger, financial reporting, and month/year-end close. Great fit if you have solid accounting experience, enjoy client interaction, and want exposure to many different businesses.

Employer: Beztak

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the accounting team with bookkeeping, AR/AP, reports, and vendor/client communication at a national real estate and property management company. Good option if you have at least 1 year of bookkeeping experience and want strong benefits and room to grow.

(Also listed on Indeed; this is the same position.)

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (1st shift, ~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed; performance-based compensation structure

A structured path into becoming a Merrill Financial Advisor, working with high-net-worth clients on investments and wealth planning. Ideal if you already hold Series 7 & 66 (or 63 & 65), have at least a year in financial services or sales, and want heavy training, coaching, and long-term earning potential.

Employer: Schneiderman & Sherman, P.C.

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, ~8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Accounting & Billing team at a law firm, overseeing billing, AR/AP, quality control, and process improvement while mentoring staff. A strong match if you have 1–3+ years of higher-level accounting or leadership experience and want a stable role with solid benefits and clear responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.