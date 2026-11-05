Farmington TEDx Youth event now accepting speakers

Farmington Public Schools is hosting the first annual TEDxFPS Youth event on February 11 at the Farmington High School Auditorium, and students, parents, school staff, and community members are invited to apply to give a TED-style talk. Applications to be a speaker are due by November 22 at 11:59 p.m., and selected speakers will get help building their presentation skills before the event. Apply here: https://forms.gle/92cD7dKHtwscWKMA7

This content is adapted from materials provided by Farmington Public Schools