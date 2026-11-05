👔 Farmington Hills Exec & Management: Multiple Open Roles

Farmington Hills has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you know your way around cars or construction sites.

Here are several Executive & Management jobs worth a look:

Employer: SHB (China SHB Group / Shenghuabo)

SHB (China SHB Group / Shenghuabo) Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead automotive wiper system programs for major OEMs and act as the key link between North American customers and global engineering/manufacturing teams. Great fit if you have 5+ years in automotive, a technical degree, and enjoy owning customer relationships, travel, and complex program delivery.

Employer: MAHLE

Location: Farmington Hills, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role where you manage product development projects and serve as the technical face to OEM customers. Ideal if you have an engineering or business degree, know automotive powertrains and product development, and like balancing customer contact with project budgets, timelines, and global teamwork.

Employer: Braun Construction Group

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (multiple job sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day field operations on commercial construction projects—scheduling, subcontractors, safety, quality, and client communication. Good for someone with 5+ years as a commercial superintendent, strong people skills, and comfort working across multiple locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you don’t see at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.