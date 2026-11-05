🏭 Farmington Hills Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manufacturing is busy in Farmington Hills, and several plants are adding people on the floor. Good mix of entry-level roles and hands-on machine work, most with steady weekday hours.

Employer: MacLean-Fogg

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (Haggerty Rd)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $17.50+/hour + $1.00/hour 2nd shift premium

Schedule: 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:00 PM) or 2nd shift (3:00 PM–11:00 PM), Monday–Friday; occasional overtime

Run mechanical equipment, check quality, and keep production moving in a clean, organized plant. Solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help) and they’ll consider folks with 0–2 years experience.

Employer: G.Z.Q.S.O. (recruiting via Ayers Partners)

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM

Bench-style work assembling custom battery packs with small parts and tools—great if you like detailed, hands-on tasks. No factory experience needed; backgrounds like electronics repair, soldering, jewelry/watch work, or hobby electronics are a plus.

Employer: Stratosphere Quality

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (various customer sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.27/hour

Inspect and sort parts, use basic measuring tools (they train you), and enter simple production data. No experience required, paid training, PTO from day one, benefits after 60 days, and chances to move up in as little as 90 days.

Employer: Van Mark Products

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time or part-time (employer asks your preference)

Pay: $16.00–$19.00/hour, about 40 hours/week expected for full-time

Operate drill presses, saws, mills, and hand tools while assembling and packaging tools for the building trades. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, life insurance, and PTO; role is physical (lifting up to 75 lbs at times) and hands-on with machines.

If one of these fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.