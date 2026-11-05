⚖️ Farmington Hills Legal Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Farmington Hills has a strong legal scene right now, especially for attorneys and experienced paralegals. If you’ve got solid litigation or real estate/family law experience, there are some high-paying roles worth a look.

Employer: Scion Staffing (for an established Michigan family law firm)

Scion Staffing (for an established Michigan family law firm) Location: Farmington Hills, MI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Type: Full-time

Handle your own family law caseload from intake through trial, including divorce, custody, support, and property division. This role offers a hybrid schedule, close work with experienced leadership, and real autonomy to build your long-term family law practice.

Employer: The Health Law Partners, P.C.

Location: Based in Farmington Hills/Detroit & New York , may be remote

Based in , Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a nationally recognized health law firm working on complex federal and multi-state health care litigation, investigations, and enforcement matters. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of solid litigation experience and want sophisticated, varied work instead of a repetitive docket.

Employer: Insight Global (onsite at Beztak )

(onsite at ) Location: Farmington Hills, MI (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $100,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time, permanent

Support the General Counsel at a major real estate development and property management company. You’ll run point on commercial real estate deals from due diligence through closing, review title and surveys, manage entities and licenses, and keep fast-moving transactions on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.