🏥 Farmington Hills Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Farmington Hills has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes lab work. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change or looking to get started.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Farmington Hills, MI (Weisberg Clinic)

(Weisberg Clinic) Type: Full-time, Days (80 hours per pay period, no weekends, no on-call)

(80 hours per pay period, no weekends, no on-call) Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role focused on delivering patient-centered care in a daytime schedule. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care with a team, with preference for BSN and oncology experience.

Employer: American Health Associates

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and overtime opportunities)

Great fit if you like detail work and lab environments. You’ll enter patient data, process and prepare lab samples, and help keep testing running smoothly, with chances for cross-training and advancement.

Employer: Caretenders Hospice (Optum / LHC Group)

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$23.85/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Home-based hospice role for CNAs or experienced caregivers who want one-on-one time with patients. You’ll help with personal care, daily tasks, and companionship, with access to benefits, incentives, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.