🏥 Farmington Hills MI Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Farmington Hills, with options from big hospital systems to focused specialty clinics. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep growing your skills.

Employer: Akoya Behavioral Health

Akoya Behavioral Health Location: Farmington Hills, MI (in-home & clinic-based)

(in-home & clinic-based) Type: Part-time or full-time options

Part-time or full-time options Pay: Competitive split model ($65 billable / $30 non-billable)

Work with kids and families using ABA in both home and clinic settings. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, strong benefits for full-time, CEU support, PTO, and clear leadership pathways.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Contract ( Full-time and PRN available )

Contract ( ) Pay: Competitive compensation (range may vary by skill and location)

Join one of the largest contract therapy providers with support from a clinical leadership team that started as therapists. You get flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO programs, CE and mentorship, and possible tuition loan repayment help.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Farmington Hills, MI (Providence Hospitals / Oakland County)

(Providence Hospitals / Oakland County) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in a busy primary care setting, from rooming patients and taking vitals to helping with exams and admin tasks. Good fit if you want stable hours, big-system benefits, and room to grow within a respected Michigan health network.

Employer: Henry Ford Health (Ascension Medical Group network)

(Ascension Medical Group network) Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based role supporting women’s health/OBGYN patients under an RN or physician. You’ll give meds, do basic tests, monitor patients, and teach patients and families—all within a large system that offers ongoing training and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.