🍽️ Multiple Farmington Hills Food & Hospitality Jobs $39K+

Farmington Hills has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level kitchen work to front-of-house leadership.

Here are a few worth a look if you like working with guests, food, or both.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role where you prep and serve food, handle basic reports, and help keep everything clean and safe. Good fit if you’re quick on your feet, can follow directions, and don’t mind staying active on your shift.

Employer: Peachtree Group

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Type: Likely full-time (hotel front desk leadership)

Likely full-time (hotel front desk leadership) Salary: Not listed

Lead the hotel front desk team, handle guest issues, and keep shifts running smoothly. Comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) and is great for someone with hotel or customer service leadership experience.

Employer: FH Brunch Factory

Location: Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Type: Full-time (weekends required)

(weekends required) Pay: $19–$23/hour ($39,520–$47,840/year, depending on experience)

Help run a busy, factory-themed brunch spot, lead front-of-house shifts, and take ownership of a growing catering program and events. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, staff meal discount, and room to grow as they expand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.