Farmington’s retail scene is buzzing for the holidays, especially around Westfarms Mall. If you like fashion, people, and flexible hours, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: TUMI

TUMI Location: Farmington, CT

Farmington, CT Type: Part-time, under 20 hours (holiday/seasonal)

Pay: Rate depends on experience (not listed)

Rate depends on experience (not listed) Perks: Sick time, employee discount, Employee Assistance Program

This role is all about high-end travel gear and luxury service. Great fit if you love premium brands, want strong sales experience, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers Location: Farmington, CT

Farmington, CT Type: Part-time Supervisor

Pay: $19.50–$27.00 per hour

Step into leadership with a classic apparel brand. You’ll help run the floor, support the store manager, handle POS and supervisor duties, and coach the team while driving sales.

Employer: More Amour Boutique

More Amour Boutique Location: Farmington, CT (Westfarms Mall)

Farmington, CT (Westfarms Mall) Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $16.94–$18.25 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off

Boutique vibe with a focus on styling and personal service. Ideal if you’re fashion-forward, outgoing, and want hands-on experience in a smaller, growing shop.

Employer: J.Crew

J.Crew Location: Farmington, CT

Farmington, CT Type: Seasonal, part-time

Pay: $16.35–$17.10 per hour

Perks: Merchandise discount, flexible hours, potential bonus, and access to broader benefits depending on eligibility

You’ll be a brand ambassador helping customers find their style, keeping the store looking sharp, and working with a friendly team—perfect if you love classic, polished fashion.

If any of these catch your eye, apply soon—holiday retail spots in Farmington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.