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Farmington
🛒 Farmington, CT Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings
4 days ago
Farmington’s retail scene is buzzing for the holidays, especially around Westfarms Mall. If you like fashion, people, and flexible hours, this is a good moment to jump in.
Holiday Sales Associate PT under 20 hours – TUMI
- Employer: TUMI
- Location: Farmington, CT
- Type: Part-time, under 20 hours (holiday/seasonal)
- Pay: Rate depends on experience (not listed)
- Perks: Sick time, employee discount, Employee Assistance Program
This role is all about high-end travel gear and luxury service. Great fit if you love premium brands, want strong sales experience, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
PT Retail Store Supervisor – Brooks Brothers
- Employer: Brooks Brothers
- Location: Farmington, CT
- Type: Part-time Supervisor
- Pay: $19.50–$27.00 per hour
Step into leadership with a classic apparel brand. You’ll help run the floor, support the store manager, handle POS and supervisor duties, and coach the team while driving sales.
Seasonal/Part Time Retail Sales Associates – More Amour Boutique
- Employer: More Amour Boutique
- Location: Farmington, CT (Westfarms Mall)
- Type: Seasonal / Part-time
- Pay: $16.94–$18.25 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off
Boutique vibe with a focus on styling and personal service. Ideal if you’re fashion-forward, outgoing, and want hands-on experience in a smaller, growing shop.
Sales Associate (Seasonal) – J.Crew
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Farmington, CT
- Type: Seasonal, part-time
- Pay: $16.35–$17.10 per hour
- Perks: Merchandise discount, flexible hours, potential bonus, and access to broader benefits depending on eligibility
You’ll be a brand ambassador helping customers find their style, keeping the store looking sharp, and working with a friendly team—perfect if you love classic, polished fashion.
If any of these catch your eye, apply soon—holiday retail spots in Farmington tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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