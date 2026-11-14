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🏗️ Farmington CT Engineering Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Farmington’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around automation, CNC systems, and lab tech. If you like solving complex problems and don’t mind some travel (or a lot), these roles are worth a look.
Field Service Engineer
- Employer: TRUMPF North America
- Location: Farmington, CT (travel 100% nationwide, some weekends & international)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.94 – $44.24/hour
Install, maintain, and repair TRUMPF CNC machines while building strong customer relationships. Good fit if you like being on the road, hands-on troubleshooting, and working with lasers, machine tools, and advanced manufacturing tech.
Field Service Engineer – Automation
- Employer: TRUMPF North America
- Location: Farmington, CT (travel 100% nationwide, some weekends & international)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.94 – $44.24/hour
Similar to the Field Service Engineer role but focused on automation systems. You’ll work on CNC equipment, automation, and controls, using diagnostic tools and manuals to keep machines running smoothly and training customers on-site.
IMI Graduate Program – Engineering & Operations
- Employer: IMI plc – Legacy Precision
- Location: Farmington, CT (on-site, global rotations)
- Type: Full-time, 2-year graduate program
- Pay: $89,000/year
Two-year program with rotations across Engineering, Operations, and Commercial, including at least one international assignment. Designed for recent or upcoming engineering/STEM grads who want real project responsibility, leadership development, and global career paths.
Controls Automation Engineer – Maintenance
- Employer: The Jackson Laboratory
- Location: Farmington, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $92,192 – $133,678/year
Lead controls and automation support for advanced lab platforms, including robotics, liquid handlers, and integration with LIMS and data systems. Great for experienced automation engineers who enjoy hands-on troubleshooting, uptime ownership, and cross-team work in a biomedical setting.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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