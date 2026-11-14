Farmington’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around automation, CNC systems, and lab tech. If you like solving complex problems and don’t mind some travel (or a lot), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TRUMPF North America

TRUMPF North America Location: Farmington, CT (travel 100% nationwide , some weekends & international)

(travel , some weekends & international) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.94 – $44.24/hour

Install, maintain, and repair TRUMPF CNC machines while building strong customer relationships. Good fit if you like being on the road, hands-on troubleshooting, and working with lasers, machine tools, and advanced manufacturing tech.

Employer: TRUMPF North America

TRUMPF North America Location: Farmington, CT (travel 100% nationwide , some weekends & international)

(travel , some weekends & international) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.94 – $44.24/hour

Similar to the Field Service Engineer role but focused on automation systems. You’ll work on CNC equipment, automation, and controls, using diagnostic tools and manuals to keep machines running smoothly and training customers on-site.

Employer: IMI plc – Legacy Precision

Location: Farmington, CT (on-site, global rotations)

Type: Full-time, 2-year graduate program

Pay: $89,000/year

Two-year program with rotations across Engineering, Operations, and Commercial, including at least one international assignment. Designed for recent or upcoming engineering/STEM grads who want real project responsibility, leadership development, and global career paths.

Employer: The Jackson Laboratory

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $92,192 – $133,678/year

Lead controls and automation support for advanced lab platforms, including robotics, liquid handlers, and integration with LIMS and data systems. Great for experienced automation engineers who enjoy hands-on troubleshooting, uptime ownership, and cross-team work in a biomedical setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.