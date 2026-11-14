Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level medical records to advanced nursing and specialist roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Datavant

Datavant Location: Onsite – Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $18.32 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. This role is front-desk and patient-facing, handling medical record requests, calls, faxing, scanning, and burning images to CDs. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with patients, and want long-term growth in healthcare with full-time benefits and training.

Employer: DayToDay Health

DayToDay Health Location: East Farmington Heights, CT

Type: Full-time Fellowship-trained physiatrist role focused on non-operative spine and musculoskeletal care. You’ll manage acute and chronic pain, perform image-guided procedures, and work with a multidisciplinary team, including some inpatient coverage and call.

Employer: Center for Advanced Reproductive Services

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42 – $45 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., with occasional rotating weekends/holidays You’ll guide fertility patients through IVF cycles—coordinating schedules, meds, labs, and procedures while providing education and emotional support. Great for RNs with strong organization skills who want meaningful, relationship-based work in reproductive health.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / Orthopedic Associates of Hartford

Location: Farmington, CT (may float to Glastonbury, Plainville, South Windsor, Enfield, Rocky Hill)

(may float to Glastonbury, Plainville, South Windsor, Enfield, Rocky Hill) Type: Per Diem

Clinic Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday–Friday Work under a PT to deliver orthopedic rehab, document treatments, and help patients get back to active lives. Ideal if you’re a licensed PTA who wants flexible per-diem hours and exposure to a high-level orthopedic team.

Employer: Interim HealthCare

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Per Diem / Part-time Home health LPN role with 1:1 patient care, flexible assignments, and the ability to direct your own day. You’ll provide in-home nursing under RN supervision, educate families, and support patients after hospital discharge—home health LPN experience in CT is required.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.