📅 Nature Explorers series for kids in grades K–3 is happening at the Farmington Land Trust, 119 Coppermine Road.

The Farmington Libraries and Farmington Land Trust are teaming up for a 4-part Saturday series where kids can:

Make nature journals

Hear nature-themed stories

Do crafts and hands-on activities

Go on guided outdoor adventures

Details:

Who: Geared to kids in grades K–3 ; siblings of all ages welcome

Geared to kids in ; When: Saturdays, 11:00 AM–12:15 PM Sept 19 – Nature journals & You Are Part of the Wonder Oct 10 – Seed bombs & spooky plant craft Nov 11 – Nature treasures & treasure chest crafts Dec 12 – Animal hibernation & winter nature hunt

Where: Farmington Land Trust, 119 Coppermine Road

Note: Adult supervision required for younger children

Registration is required and signs your child up for the full 4-session series.