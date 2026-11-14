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📅 Nature Explorers series for K–3 kids at Land Trust
2 days ago
📅 Nature Explorers series for kids in grades K–3 is happening at the Farmington Land Trust, 119 Coppermine Road.
The Farmington Libraries and Farmington Land Trust are teaming up for a 4-part Saturday series where kids can:
- Make nature journals
- Hear nature-themed stories
- Do crafts and hands-on activities
- Go on guided outdoor adventures
Details:
- Who: Geared to kids in grades K–3; siblings of all ages welcome
- When: Saturdays, 11:00 AM–12:15 PM
- Sept 19 – Nature journals & You Are Part of the Wonder
- Oct 10 – Seed bombs & spooky plant craft
- Nov 11 – Nature treasures & treasure chest crafts
- Dec 12 – Animal hibernation & winter nature hunt
- Where: Farmington Land Trust, 119 Coppermine Road
- Note: Adult supervision required for younger children
Registration is required and signs your child up for the full 4-session series.
More Info: Nature Explorers @ the Farmington Land Trust | Far...
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