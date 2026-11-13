Farmington’s finance scene is busy right now—solid options whether you love payroll, AP, or full‑cycle accounting. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Robert Half (placing with a well-known healthcare organization )

Robert Half (placing with a ) Location: Farmington, CT \- On-site

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

High-volume, fast-paced payroll role where you’ll own end-to-end processing, reporting in Excel, and work closely with HR and Finance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) options through Robert Half, plus a stable healthcare environment.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing, reputable law firm )

Jobot (for a growing, reputable ) Location: Listed under Farmington, CT (role is fully remote )

Listed under (role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)

Senior-level AP role handling full-cycle AP, 20–50+ invoices a day, vendor reconciliations, and month-end close for a legal/professional services team. Great fit if you have law firm or legal services AP experience and want more ownership plus strong benefits.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a global, high-growth company)

(recruiting for a global, high-growth company) Location: Farmington, CT \- Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 + 401(k) + 8% profit sharing

High-impact senior role doing month-end close, fixed assets, and financial statements while helping build out operations finance for a fast-growing business. Nice move out of public accounting or into a bigger senior role, with hybrid flexibility and standout profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.