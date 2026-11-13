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💰 Farmington, CT Accounting Jobs with Multiple $70K–$100K+ Roles
Farmington’s finance scene is busy right now—solid options whether you love payroll, AP, or full‑cycle accounting. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.
Payroll Administrator
- Employer: Robert Half (placing with a well-known healthcare organization)
- Location: Farmington, CT \- On-site
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
High-volume, fast-paced payroll role where you’ll own end-to-end processing, reporting in Excel, and work closely with HR and Finance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) options through Robert Half, plus a stable healthcare environment.
Senior Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: Jobot (for a growing, reputable law firm)
- Location: Listed under Farmington, CT (role is fully remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)
Senior-level AP role handling full-cycle AP, 20–50+ invoices a day, vendor reconciliations, and month-end close for a legal/professional services team. Great fit if you have law firm or legal services AP experience and want more ownership plus strong benefits.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a global, high-growth company)
- Location: Farmington, CT \- Hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 + 401(k) + 8% profit sharing
High-impact senior role doing month-end close, fixed assets, and financial statements while helping build out operations finance for a fast-growing business. Nice move out of public accounting or into a bigger senior role, with hybrid flexibility and standout profit sharing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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