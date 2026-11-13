Manufacturing in Farmington, CT is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and even a paid internship on the table. Good mix of entry-level and skilled work, plus strong benefits.

Employer: Mott Corporation (IDEX)

Mott Corporation (IDEX) Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.00/hour + possible performance bonus

Operate production equipment, run quality checks, and keep products moving on the line. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like hands-on work, and want to grow your skills in a clean, safety-first plant with health benefits, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: TRUMPF North America

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Onsite internship, Jan–May 2027, 24+ hrs/week

Pay: $18–$26/hour

Support the Quality Control team with data reporting, process documentation, and root cause analysis. Great for a current college student in a related major who wants real-world experience at a high-tech manufacturer, plus 11 paid holidays during the internship.

Employer: TRUMPF

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Pay: Not listed

Assemble high-end TRUMPF machines using blueprints, schematics, and precision tools like torque wrenches and dial indicators. Ideal if you have 2+ years assembly or 5+ years machine-tool/manufacturing experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid family leave, PTO from day one, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.