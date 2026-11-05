🏗️ Farmington, CT Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Farmington is busy with advanced manufacturing and semiconductor work right now, and local employers are hiring skilled engineers. If you’re into high-tech machines or chip-related tech, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mott Corporation (an IDEX business)

Mott Corporation (an business) Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,700 – $169,100 + potential bonus

Customer-facing engineering role helping semiconductor clients solve filtration, purification, and flow control challenges. You’ll bridge R&D, engineering, and commercial teams, size and select products, estimate costs, and help shape Mott’s long-term semiconductor product strategy. Strong fit if you have a technical degree plus 5+ years in semiconductor or a similar technical role.

Employer: TRUMPF North America

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,657 – $116,750

Lead projects for a global high-tech manufacturer working with lasers and machine tools. You’ll plan and run multiple projects, improve plant layouts and processes, and support lean manufacturing using TRUMPF’s SYNCHRO principles. Great if you know manufacturing equipment, SAP, and have a degree in manufacturing, mechanical, welding, or related engineering.

Employer: TRUMPF North America

Location: Based in Farmington, CT – 100% nationwide travel

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.94 – $44.24 per hour (level-dependent)

Hands-on role installing, troubleshooting, and repairing TRUMPF CNC machines at customer sites across the U.S. You’ll travel often, use diagnostic tools and manuals, and train customers on operation and repair. Good match if you have a technical/engineering associate degree or equivalent experience and like being on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.