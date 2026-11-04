🍽️ Multiple Farmington Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $24.50/hr

Farmington’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Location: UConn Health, 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT

Pay: $24.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Open availability preferred; days and hours may vary

Open availability preferred; days and hours may vary Requirements: Previous cooking experience required

This is a hospital cook role where you’ll prep and cook meals using set recipes, keep food at safe temps, and help with ordering and kitchen cleanup. Comes with a strong benefits package for full-time staff (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more) and steady, mission-driven work serving patients and caregivers.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

Location: Farmington, CT

Pay Range: $17.50 – $20.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Part-time (hiring for full-time or part-time)

Requirements: No experience required; strong customer service and communication skills

You’ll be the first and last face guests see—greeting, seating, answering phones, and helping manage the flow of the dining room. Good fit if you like talking with people, want flexible scheduling, discounted meals, and on-the-job training with room to move up.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

Location: Farmington, CT

Pay Range: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Part-time (hiring for full-time and part-time)

Requirements: 18+, some restaurant experience preferred, able to stand and move for long periods

This role keeps the kitchen and dining room in sync—checking tickets, making sure food goes out hot and accurate, and supporting both dine-in and takeout. Great if you like fast-paced, behind-the-scenes work with flexible hours, training, and discounted meals.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.