🛒 Farmington, CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Supervisor Roles

Farmington’s mall scene is busy, and stores are staffing up for the holidays and beyond. If you like helping customers and leading a team, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Farmington, CT (Westfarms Mall)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Help run the Santa photo set, support the Local Manager, and lead a seasonal team creating holiday photo memories. Flexible hours, same-day pay options, and fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit and photo package for friends and family.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Farmington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.44/hour + bonus potential

Key leadership role helping run the store, coach the team, and drive sneaker sales and service. Comes with an employee discount, paid time off, medical/vision/dental options, 401(k), and clear paths to grow your retail career.

Employer: The North Face

Location: Farmington, CT (Westfarms)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $21.44–$28.80/hour + incentive potential

Lead the floor in a fast-paced outdoor apparel store, coaching associates, keeping visuals sharp, and supporting daily operations. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership and like an active, customer-focused environment.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.