Farmingdale’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, and Tap Room is building up its kitchen team. If you’ve got line cook experience and like a fast, friendly vibe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tap Room / Upstream Hospitality Group

Tap Room / Location: Farmingdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Perks: Health care (medical, vision, dental), employee discounts, training & development, bonus structure

Cook a variety of dishes for a busy neighborhood spot known for craft beer and casual vibes. This role is ideal if you have prior restaurant cook experience, can stand for long shifts, and want real chances to move up in a growing hospitality group.

Employer: Tap Room / Upstream Hospitality Group

Tap Room / Location: Farmingdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Perks: Health care (medical, vision, dental), employee discounts, training & development, bonus structure

Very similar Line Cook opening at the same location, focused on safe food handling, quality control, and working the line on grills, ovens, and fryers. Good fit if you’re experienced, can lift 30+ lbs, and want to grow with a team that promotes from within.

Employer: Tap Room / Upstream Hospitality Group

Tap Room / Location: Farmingdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Perks: Health care (medical, vision, dental), employee discounts, training & development, bonus structure

Same core Line Cook role, posted on Indeed, with a focus on consistency, teamwork, and guest experience. Great if you want to join a fast-growing group that’s always accepting applications and keeps your info on file for future openings.

If one of these feels close, don’t overthink it—pick the link that fits how you like to apply (LinkedIn or Indeed), polish your resume, and send it in this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.