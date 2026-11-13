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🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs in Farmingdale, NY
Farmingdale’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like physical work and clear tasks. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Press Brake Support
- Employer: Legrand – Power & Thermal Management division
- Location: Farmingdale, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the fabrication team handling sheet metal parts, moving materials, and keeping production flowing. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of work experience, can lift 40 lbs, and want steady hours with a global company that offers strong benefits.
Warehouse Laborer
- Employer: National Experiential
- Location: Farmingdale, NY (Long Island only)
- Type: Contract / 1099, variable schedule
- Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour
Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading gear, organizing equipment, and helping with event production setups. Great if you live on Long Island, want flexible, project-based work, and can lift 50+ lbs and work different days/hours as needed.
Laminator/Slitter Operator
- Employer: PLPS (Label Graphics)
- Location: Farmingdale, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
Run laminating and slitting machines, check product quality, and keep accurate production records. This is a good match if you have manufacturing or machine-operator experience, like detailed work, and want full-time hours with benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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