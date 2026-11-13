Farmingdale’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like physical work and clear tasks. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Legrand – Power & Thermal Management division

Legrand – Power & Thermal Management division Location: Farmingdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the fabrication team handling sheet metal parts, moving materials, and keeping production flowing. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of work experience, can lift 40 lbs, and want steady hours with a global company that offers strong benefits.

Employer: National Experiential

Location: Farmingdale, NY (Long Island only)

Type: Contract / 1099, variable schedule

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading gear, organizing equipment, and helping with event production setups. Great if you live on Long Island, want flexible, project-based work, and can lift 50+ lbs and work different days/hours as needed.

Employer: PLPS (Label Graphics)

Location: Farmingdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Run laminating and slitting machines, check product quality, and keep accurate production records. This is a good match if you have manufacturing or machine-operator experience, like detailed work, and want full-time hours with benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.