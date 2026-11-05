📢 Farmingdale senior earns historic NYS Women of Distinction honor

📢 Farmingdale High School senior honored by NYS Assembly

On November 4, 2026, the district announced that Farmingdale High School senior Madeline Ortiz has been named the youngest-ever honoree for the New York State Assembly’s Women of Distinction.

This historic recognition is connected to her earlier achievement this year, when she earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouts. Her Gold Award project, “One Strap Can Save a Life,” focused on advocating for stronger seat belt policies and state law.

This is a proud moment for Farmingdale High School and the Farmingdale School District, highlighting a local student’s impact on state-level safety policy.