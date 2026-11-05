📣 Farmingdale, NY Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Farmingdale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from mission-driven non-profits to high-earning finance roles. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Citizens Campaign for the Environment

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Location: Farmingdale, NY (in person)

Salary: $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 3:30–8:00 p.m., Sat 10:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. (min. 3 weekdays + some Saturdays)

You’ll call members to educate, fundraise, and organize around big environmental and public health campaigns (like safer drinking water). No experience needed, two weeks paid training, flexible shifts, and a clear way to make a local impact.

Employer: Green Revolution

Green Revolution Location: Long Island / Farmingdale area (travel to dispensaries)

Pay: $80 per 3-hour vendor day + $50 bonus per 3 vendor days/month

+ Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Schedule: Mostly second shifts (4–9 p.m.), min. 6 vendor days/month

You’ll represent a cannabis edibles brand at dispensaries, run vendor days, train staff, and talk with customers across Long Island. Good fit if you know the cannabis space, like talking to people, and want flexible, part-time marketing work.

Employer: West Clara Funding

Location: Farmingdale, NY (in person)

Compensation: Commission only – from $100,000/year for strong producers

Type: Full-time / experienced only

This is a high-performance fintech sales role for people who already know MCA and business lending. You’ll prospect, structure offers, and close deals with business owners—best for seasoned closers who are confident working on 100% commission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it—you never know when a quick update to your resume and a bold application can open the right door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.