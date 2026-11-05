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Farmingdale

Farmingdale High theatre wins Best Ensemble at Hofstra

4 days ago
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📢 Farmingdale High theatre students win Best Ensemble

On October 27, Farmingdale High School Theatre 2 students took part in Hofstra University's Shakespeare Festival.

They:

  • Joined theatre workshops
  • Toured the playhouse
  • Performed a scene from Love's Labour's Lost

Farmingdale High School competed against three top schools and earned the Best Ensemble award. Judges highlighted the students’ comedy, timing, and character development.

It’s a proud moment for the Farmingdale School District and everyone who supports the high school theatre program.

More Info: Farmingdale School District - Public Information A...

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