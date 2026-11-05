undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Farmingdale
Farmingdale High theatre wins Best Ensemble at Hofstra
4 days ago
📢 Farmingdale High theatre students win Best Ensemble
On October 27, Farmingdale High School Theatre 2 students took part in Hofstra University's Shakespeare Festival.
They:
- Joined theatre workshops
- Toured the playhouse
- Performed a scene from Love's Labour's Lost
Farmingdale High School competed against three top schools and earned the Best Ensemble award. Judges highlighted the students’ comedy, timing, and character development.
It’s a proud moment for the Farmingdale School District and everyone who supports the high school theatre program.
More Info: Farmingdale School District - Public Information A...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.