Faribault’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Signature Bar & Grill

Signature Bar & Grill Location: Faribault, MN

Type: Part-time (about 2 shifts a month, plus fill-ins)

(about 2 shifts a month, plus fill-ins) Pay: $11.41/hour + tips

You’ll greet guests, take orders, serve food and drinks, and handle payments while keeping your section clean. Good fit if you want a light, flexible schedule and enjoy a friendly, fast-moving bar & grill setting.

Employer: Signature Bar & Grill

Signature Bar & Grill Location: Faribault, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix and serve drinks, run the POS, check IDs, and keep the bar stocked and tidy. Best for someone 21+ who can handle a busy bar, multitask, and work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 1501 NW 7th St, Faribault, MN 55021

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team on shift, handle customer issues, manage inventory, and count cash at the end of shifts. Comes with access to Burger King programs like scholarships, an emergency fund, and wellness and discount perks (based on eligibility).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.