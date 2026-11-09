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Faribault
📅 Nov. 10 meeting on Joint Ditch 19 repair contract
5 days ago
📢 Public meeting on Joint Ditch #19 repairs – Nov. 10
A public meeting of the Rice & Steele Counties Joint Ditch 19 Drainage Authority will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM.
Location: Rice County Government Services Building
320 Third Street NW, Faribault, MN 55021
The board will review bids and award a contract for construction work to repair Joint Ditch #19, including a sheet pile weir.
Who should pay attention:
Anyone interested in or affected by Joint Ditch #19 (nearby landowners, farmers, and other stakeholders).
How to join:
- In person: at the Government Services Building
- Online via Zoom:
Link: www.zoomgov.com/j/16156449759?pwd=UbYM0GI9w0M20gGgNbeieeBv5MgFzZ.1&omn=1658720310
Meeting ID: 161 5644 9759
Passcode: 1234
- By phone: call 646-828-7666
Meeting ID: 161 5644 9759
Passcode: 1234
More Info: Calendar • Rice & Steele Counties Joint Ditch 19 D...
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