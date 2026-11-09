📅 Nov. 10 meeting on Joint Ditch 19 repair contract

📢 Public meeting on Joint Ditch #19 repairs – Nov. 10

A public meeting of the Rice & Steele Counties Joint Ditch 19 Drainage Authority will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM.

Location: Rice County Government Services Building

320 Third Street NW, Faribault, MN 55021

The board will review bids and award a contract for construction work to repair Joint Ditch #19, including a sheet pile weir.

Who should pay attention:

Anyone interested in or affected by Joint Ditch #19 (nearby landowners, farmers, and other stakeholders).

How to join: