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Faribault

📅 Nov. 10 meeting on Joint Ditch 19 repair contract

5 days ago
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📢 Public meeting on Joint Ditch #19 repairs – Nov. 10

A public meeting of the Rice & Steele Counties Joint Ditch 19 Drainage Authority will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM.

Location: Rice County Government Services Building
320 Third Street NW, Faribault, MN 55021

The board will review bids and award a contract for construction work to repair Joint Ditch #19, including a sheet pile weir.

Who should pay attention:
Anyone interested in or affected by Joint Ditch #19 (nearby landowners, farmers, and other stakeholders).

How to join:

  • In person: at the Government Services Building
  • Online via Zoom:
    Link: www.zoomgov.com/j/16156449759?pwd=UbYM0GI9w0M20gGgNbeieeBv5MgFzZ.1&omn=1658720310
    Meeting ID: 161 5644 9759
    Passcode: 1234
  • By phone: call 646-828-7666
    Meeting ID: 161 5644 9759
    Passcode: 1234

More Info: Calendar • Rice & Steele Counties Joint Ditch 19 D...

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