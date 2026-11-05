🎓 Faribault MN Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Faribault has a couple of solid education roles open right now, from school-based leadership to teaching inside the correctional facility.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Minnesota Department of Corrections Location: Faribault, MN (Minnesota Correctional Facility – Faribault)

(Minnesota Correctional Facility – Faribault) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $44,599 – $117,742 per year ($21.36 – $56.39/hour), based on education and approved teaching experience

Teach literacy, English language learning, ABE, and special education to incarcerated adults in a structured classroom setting. You’ll manage IEPs as a special ed case manager, work Monday–Friday day shift, and get strong state benefits (paid leave, pension, health, and more). Requires a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota K–12 Special Education teaching license (Tier 1–4 considered per DOC needs).

Employer: Faribault School District

Location: Faribault, MN

Type: Full-time (260-day Community Education contract)

Salary: $66,051 per year

Lead before/after-school and summer programs for secondary students, focusing on academics, enrichment, and career/college readiness. You’ll supervise staff, build community partnerships, manage grants and budgets, and help students feel connected and supported; bachelor’s degree plus 3+ years in youth programming/education and staff supervision required. Open until filled, so applying sooner is better.

If one of these fits you (or someone you know), take 10 minutes to click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.