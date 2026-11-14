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After helping develop the planning commission’s data center standard recommendations, the environmental commission is now recommending its own set of regulations. Its members said they wanted to include a decommission plan, and other regulations not included in the original recommendations to the Faribault City Council.

Environmental Commissioners Miranda Lamb and Ann Schultz, left to right, are both members of the commission’s data center committee. MARCO RIVERO LUNA/SouthernMinn.com

“We didn’t want to recommend our own until we saw the public hearing at the planning commission last week because we wanted to hear from the people. We wanted to hear what people were responding with and what people’s concerns were,” Miranda Lamb, an environmental commissioner, said. “Our biggest issues were the backup power and the decommissioning process.”

Council will now be presented both plans at its work session on Tuesday. The first reading on the city’s data center ordinance is currently scheduled for Nov. 24 at council’s regular city meeting.

Background

At a planning commission meeting Nov. 2, its members voted to approve their set of data center standards developed over the summer. The two commissions were tasked in to create a joint set of standards by city council in July after voting to approve a memorandum on the Archer data center development until March 2027.

Archer purchased about 87 acres of land from a private landowner in Faribault’s industrial park in 2024. The developer has not formally submitted an application for its data center, but after stating its intent to build one the city recommended it complete an environmental assessment worksheet.

The city then voted to approve the worksheet’s conclusions and said Archer would not have to complete a more in-depth environmental impact statement. But the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy sued the city, arguing the worksheet completed by Archer did not include enough information on its development and necessitated an EIS. The Minnesota Court of Appeals agreed.

Council then voted to give Archer until March 2027 to complete a new EAW, with some councilors opening the door to requiring an EIS later on. This is an effective memorandum on the development, but city staff have said the work must continue on.

There is currently no standards on data center developments coming into Faribault. City staff have said in the past this means any data center development can be built in town with no standards under the city’s current standards. To that end both commissions have now developed its own ordinance recommendations that the council will now consider and potentially implement.

Some councilors questioned the timing of these standards, with Councilor John Rowan saying in October he did not believe that the standards should be voted on until newly elected council members take over in January. In the same article, Councilor Mandy Barnes said she was concerned the environmental commission and planning commissions did not have enough time to work together on these standards. The two bodies met a single time, with city staff serving as liaisons between the two commissions as it developed its plans.

The environmental commission’s recommendations

Miranda Lamb said she wanted to push for a mandated decommissioning plan because she didn’t want a data center closure to result in industrial waste. MARCO RIVERO LUNA/SouthernMinn.com

Lamb, who is a member of the environmental commission’s data center committee, said having a decommissioning plan was very important to her. The planning commission’s plan does have language requiring a decommissioning plan for energy storage systems used by the data center, but Lamb wants it to extend to the entire property. Lamb said she was inspired to push for this after a conversation with a city councilor from Cannon Falls, which approved its own data center development.

“I asked what was the one thing that you were happy you got into your ordinances? They said it was a decommissioning process because they had a company leave, but left all of their junk behind,” she said. “They have been dealing with that junk for years, and they have to just look at it and watch it decompose because their city doesn’t have enough money to get rid of it. They just have to sit and watch it die, and they can’t use that land anymore.”

Staff liaison to the environmental commission, Adam King, told Lamb staff debated whether the move would be business friendly. He said they were concerned about having any industrial project have a decommissioning plan ready from the get-go. But Lamb said she wanted the recommendation to stay.

The Environmental Commission’s proposal removed wording encouraging battery energy storage systems that had appeared in an earlier draft.Instead the recommendations ask that backup diesel generators be Tier 4 or better. The proposal also included advance notice for generator testing between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lamb was frustrated that battery systems were being characterized as unsafe while diesel generators appeared to be treated as the only workable option. The commission had previously favored batteries over diesel, but city staff said the fire department had raised a fire-safety concern.

“People are telling us that the only viable options are diesel for whatever reason and that’s why I’m trying to put in things about diesel because that’s the one that’s going to be used,” she said. “I’m trying to make as many restrictions as I can, so that we can get the best, cleanest ones.”

There was some discussion within the commission on removing its battery storage system wording. Commissioner Yvette Marthaler said she could not support moving the recommendations forward, citing the backup-power issue and questioning why data centers could not be required to use batteries. She was the lone vote against the recommendations. Teresa Demars, who voted in favor in the 3-1 vote, said she thought it was important to make their recommendations, even if city staff diagree.

“We’re here to to make recommendations about what’s best for the environment. I know there’s legal things, and there’s the business side, but we’re just here to talk about the environment,” Demars said. “If they want to take it out, they can take it out. If they want to make a stand on it, they can make a stand. That’s up to the council to decide what they want to do.”

Marco Rivero Luna is a reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Reach him at 815-981-5389. © Copyright 2026 Adams MultiMedia of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.