Straight River Arts installed the first of several works of public art Tuesday at Buckham Memorial Library.

The arts organization partnered with Faribault Parks and Recreation and the Paradise Center for the Arts for the project, a 9-foot set of wind chimes with a fleur-de-lis hanging from the bottom. The organizations received a grant from the Faribault Economic Development Authority to fund the artworks.

“It’s been a really amazing process,” artist and Straight River Arts co-founder Jessica Prill said. “The support that we have gotten from the city has been really great.”

Prill created the wind chimes along with her husband, Matt Leister. Prill described the division of labor as her having more creative control over the project, while Leister did more of the engineering needed for the chimes,

“He did all the hard parts,” Prill said. “I was the concept, he was the math. He went in and figured out how to get each pipe to have a specific note, and then a chord, and researched all of the things that are required to give it actual tuning and how to make it structural so that it could hang outdoors and be safe and last.”

Prill’s inspiration behind this project was another installation at St. Olaf College in Northfield: the Memorial Chime Tower, which is a group of wind chimes under a wooden structure that honors students who died while enrolled at the college.

“It’s very, very beautiful, and I’ve always wanted to make large wind chimes, so that’s kind of been in my brain for years,” Prill said.

The location was also an important part, as the library is a building Prill has shown appreciation for.

“That building is such an incredible piece of art for the community itself,” she said, “and I just feel the wind chimes look very pretty with it.”

Some of the other planned artworks include some stained glass panels that will be put up at Viaduct Park, as well as some stacked ceramic work. Prill has been helping coordinate the projects, with the hope of being able to finish all of them by Spring 2027.

“I’m just part of the team that’s making the art project happen, and maybe some of the art,” Prill said.

Straight River Arts has been around for six years, and started off with its annual Straight River Art Festival in Central Park. The organization also made art for District One Hospital, and are hoping the arts scene in Faribault gets more publicity through this project.

“This public art project has been kind of a baby of ours for two years now,” Prill said.

With this most recent project, Prill said it appears that the organization is closer to its goal of getting art in the everyday lives of Faribault residents.

“Now that there’s art to show people, seeing their reaction and surprise at how high-quality the art that they’re getting out of this project is—because we’ve got some incredibly talented artists working on these project—it’s been great to see their minds get blown,” Prill said. “I can’t wait for the community to get the chance, too, once the other pieces are installed.”