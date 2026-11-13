The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Nov. 6 that low-interest federal loans are available for businesses and nonprofits that have been affected by drought in Rice, Dakota, Goodhue and Scott counties, as well as other areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The loans, which cover businesses that have suffered uninsured or uncompensated losses due to drought since Aug. 25, can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses and 3.675% for nonprofits. There are no required payments or interest for the first 12 months following the funds being disbursed.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, over 92% of Minnesota, including all of Rice County, is currently free of any drought-like conditions or is considered “abnormally dry,” which means the area is dryer than usual but not considered to be in a drought. However, just three months ago, over 75% of the state was in moderate or severe drought.

The law allows for a maximum loan term of 30 years, and applicants must have a credit history acceptable to the SBA and show the ability to pay off the loan. The $2 million limit can be waived if a business or nonprofit is a major source of employment.

Any business or nonprofit that wants to take out a loan can do so at sba.gov/disaster. The deadline to apply is June 21, 2027.