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After the husband of a member of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon was deployed to the Middle East in September, the organization is filling care packages for his unit with donated goods.

In collaboration with American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is accepting donated shelf-stable snacks, coffee, personal care items, blankets and other goods at Legion Post 43 through Nov. 18. The organization is not accepting alcohol, perishable items or items containing pork.

“When you’re deployed and you’re so isolated from your family, it’s nice to receive packages too, especially with the holidays coming up,” said April Kanzenbach, secretary for Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. “This unit will miss Thanksgiving. They’re probably going to miss Christmas. If there’s anything that we can do to give them a little bit of joy, we’re going to do it.”

The Faribault chapter of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon supports local veterans and active-duty service members across all military branches, Kanzenbach said. The chapter meets quarterly to discuss needs in the area and tailor aid to each person’s situation.

Members can help by connecting veterans with government assistance programs or using chapter funds to address immediate needs. Kanzenbach said the chapter also tries to help nearby towns that don’t have their own organization.

During one of its quarterly meetings, a chapter member mentioned that her husband had recently been deployed.

“We were like, ‘Whoa, what the heck?’” Kanzenbach said. “This member received three weeks’ worth of notice, and that’s it. It’s not a lot of time at all to prepare for a family, and now it’s like, OK, these are the needs because he is overseas.”

Kanzenbach said the member’s husband was deployed with a unit of 75 people somewhere in the Middle East, though she was not sure exactly where. She said the unit was expected to be deployed for three months, but other units deployed in the region have had delayed returns because of ongoing tensions.

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon members began organizing drives to fill care boxes but needed a way to get them to the unit. That’s where the American Legion came in. The Legion was already working on sending donations and other care packages to service members for the holidays. Kanzenbach said Legion members offered to help send the donations to the specific unit.

“There are things that are just nice to have when you’re over there, like nice blankets because you might not have the best blankets over there,” she said. “When you talk to service members who have been deployed, the coffee is absolutely dirt. It is not great. So getting some of those things to make it just easier and more comfortable for them is a big deal.”

Kanzenbach said the items would go a long way toward raising morale and making service members feel at home even as they remain thousands of miles away.

“Anything that we can do to give them a little bit of joy is worth doing,” she said. “We can’t help out as much as we would want, just with our limited resources. That’s where we want to ask the community to join in our efforts as well.”

Marco Rivero Luna is a reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Reach him at 815-981-5389. © Copyright 2026 Adams MultiMedia of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.