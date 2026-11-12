E-scooter speed enforcement ‘nearly impossible,’ police chief says

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Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin spoke at Tuesday evening’s city work session to explain a complicated patchwork of state definitions that make enforcing regulations on scooters and e-bikes “nearly impossible.”

City Councilor Chuck Thiele said he was concerned about a group of kids who ride around his neighborhood on electric scooters, e-bikes and even small dirt bikes. Thiele said he was concerned about the kids’ safety since they didn’t seem to understand traffic rules.

But Sherwin said the Faribault police department isn’t in the business of giving kids criminal records, and most of their stops are about education for the parents and kids. Mayor Tom Spooner agreed.

“There’s a group of kids that ride around my neighborhood too,” Spooner said. “This is really a parenting problem.”

Piling onto the complexity, the City of Faribault cannot set its own regulations around micromobility vehicles.

A graphic shared by Faribault Police Chief Sherwin shows the different regulations around micromobility vehicle use. Screenshot

Under Minnesota law, micromobility vehicles are not considered motor vehicles, meaning they do not require a license, registration, or license plate, to be driven. Anyone over the age of 12 can drive an electric scooter while anyone over the age of 15 can drive an electric bike

“If the city was looking at creating an ordinance that required insurance for these type of vehicles, we would be contrary to state law. There are some things that the city can regulate related to scooters and things like that, but they're generally like you can't park them on a sidewalk, or you can limit them to certain trails and things of that nature,” Sherwin said. “I think even the City of Blaine restricted speeds of e-bikes to 20 miles per hour or less. I can tell you from an enforcement practice that would be nearly impossible. We don't run radar for bicyclists — if it would even show up and read on the radar.”

Sherwin said he was unsure if DUIs were enforceable with micromobility vehicles. He said he knew DUIs were not enforceable for bicycles generally, but micromobility vehicles add complexity to the situation. The police chief said its up to the state to regulate these vehicles and clarify their uses.