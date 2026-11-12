Woman files discrimination charge after viral incident at Faribault Burger King

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A woman filed a discrimination charge with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights Nov. 5 after a viral incident involving an employee at the Faribault Burger King.

Shavelle Devine filed the charge after taking a video in the restaurant’s drive-thru showing the employee, who is white, wearing a full face of black makeup while handling money on Halloween, which Devine argued constituted blackface. The charge alleges that the location violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which says, “It is an unfair discriminatory practice to deny a person the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of a place of public accommodations because of race or color.”

“It is difficult to believe that in 2026 we still have explain why blackface is unacceptable,” Devine’s attorney David Schlesinger said in a press release. “This is not the Jim Crow era. Ms. Devine had every right to expect that she could go through a Burger King drive-through without being subjected to an offensive racial caricature with such a degrading history.”

Schlesinger added that the charge may result in an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, and that if they find probable cause, a lawsuit may be filed.

Blackface is a practice where a non-Black person intentionally makes their skin appear darker to mimic the appearance of a Black person. It has its roots in minstrel shows from the 19th and 20th centuries, and is widely considered offensive today.

In the video, which Devine posted to Facebook, Devine asked the employee what she was, to which the employee responded, “I’m just Black today.” When asked by Devine if the employee thought it was OK to wear the makeup, the employee said, “As long as you have a good heart.”

The video has been shared over 37,000 times on Facebook.

According to the press release, Devine said the conduct of the employee was “unacceptable, offensive, and disrespectful.”

“Blackface is not simply a Halloween costume, a joke, or a harmless form of entertainment — it carries a deeply painful history rooted in racism, humiliation, discrimination, and the dehumanization of African Americans,” Devine said. “I should not have to explain to an employee serving customers why what she was doing was offensive. And I should not have been put in that position simply because I went to Burger King that day.”

Devine also told Faribault Daily News that she was disappointed in the employees’ response to her questions in the video.

“Rather than recognizing the seriousness and offensiveness of the situation, their reactions seemed more like a joke than an acknowledgment of the harm being caused,” Devine said. “That response sends a troubling message that racial insensitivity is something to laugh about rather than something that deserves immediate attention and accountability.”

Devine added that she would like to see Burger King address the employee’s response, and explain the steps that will be taken to “ensure that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the future.”

In a statement, Burger King responded to the incident, saying, “We are aware of the video and take the matter very seriously. The franchisee of this location is addressing the situation with his team, manager, and team member to ensure everyone involved understands why this is not acceptable and won’t happen again.”

The employee has not been identified, and her employment status is unknown.