Where do the candidates stand: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board

There are four candidates running for three seats on the Waterville-Elysian Morristown School Board.

The candidates are Jay Schneider, Jeffrey M. Stangler, June Rezac, and David Schuster.

The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Jay Schneider

Age: 58

Occupation: Life Enterprise Newspaper editor and Montgomery Messenger sports editor

Education: Attended the now defunct University of Minnesota, Waseca

I have been a member of the WEM School Board for the past 20 years. In my job as editor, I take great pride in working with the school district and the local communities on promoting them and helping them provide positive information on a weekly basis.

Jeffrey M. Stangler

Age: 62 years old

Occupation: Farmer/Construction Foreman

Education: K-12, Some Vocational Schooling in Ag Management and Ag Mechanics

I have been a lifelong resident of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown District and currently live on the family farm. I graduated from W-E-M in 1980. I am a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville, the Sakata Trail SnoCruser’s Snowmobile Club, and the Sportsmans Club. I currently serve on the W-E-M school board and have been a school board member for the past 8 years. I have served on the Contract Negotiating Committee for several years and currently as Lead Contract Negotiator. I have also served on the Policy Committee.

June Rezac

Age: 52

Occupation: Branch Supervisor of the Elysian Area Library and Waterville Public Library

My husband John and I moved to WEM School District, 21 years ago and reside in Waterville. We have three children, all are graduates of the WEM District. I have served on the WEM School Board for one term (four years).

David Schuster

Age: 47

Occupation: Order Management Coordinator Rolls-Royce

Education: GED WEM

I have grown up and lived in Waterville my whole life. I have been a coach for 13+ years at all levels at WEM and have been the boys’ varsity head basketball coach for the past two years. I have also been the Bucketeers basketball youth president for 10+ years.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Schneider: Since I have been a member of the WEM Board of Education for two decades, I would like to continue working on improving district facilities, improving technology, and finding ways to provide our students with the best possible learning environment I can. I feel I have a good understanding of how our schools run and would like to continue providing input for the betterment of the district.

Stangler: I have served on the board for the last 8 years and would like to continue to do so. W-E-M has many upcoming projects and with my many years of construction experience and understanding of the construction process, I will be able to provide valuable input and guidance to help these projects progress. There are many areas to address to ensure W-E-M students get the best possible education but want to make sure the district residents are represented also.

Rezac: I would like to follow the district’s current Indoor Air Quality Project through to fruition. It is a project we have been working on and I would like to see it completed. Communication with our stakeholders (students, parents, community members) is important to me. Working with our Administration on ways we can not only commuicate information to stakeholders, but also in finding ways to create partnerships that allow for our stakeholders to feel heard and valued. As a district we will have be looking at our budget and ways we can continue to offer the best educational experience for our students. Lastly, finding out of the box ways to make wrap around care accessible to our district families.

Schuster: To be a voice, not for myself, but for the students, staff, parents, grandparents, community or anyone that would like to express their thoughts and emotions and be heard, not just ignored by some because they have their own political agenda. Downfall of enrollment. Why are our students transferring to other school districts? Why are we losing staff year after year to other school districts? What are we doing to change why this is happening? We need to put the students and staff first.

Test scores are lower in the state and much of the nation over the last few years. What factors do you attribute to this issue? What solutions do you think should be pursued?

Schneider: Unfortunately, COVID was the big reason, in my opinion, as to why test scores started to fall. Fortunately for us, we are continuing to improve our test scores every year. We do need to continue monitoring students and help those who are struggling by providing extra help where needed. WEM’s staff and administration has done a great job working with students who may need the extra help.

Stangler: I believe a huge factor in lower test scores over the last few years is because of the residual effects due to COVID. Students have not recovered from the learning loss and the value of teacher contact time and in-class learning. My solution is to strive to increase student contact time with more one-on-one teaching to help address the student’s problem areas.

Rezac: All districts scores took a hit after the 2020 shutdown. Our staff at WEM has done a remarkable job in working with families to turn those scores around. Do I think we should let off the gas on finding viable solutions on continuing improvement? Of course not. One solution to improve reading test scores is reading for pleasure. Encouraging parents and students (all ages) to read 15 minutes per day. Reading is especially significant in those early grade levels. The average word per minute when reading aloud is approximately 180. That’s per minute! Think of how many different words students would encounter in those 15 minutes. Reading for 15 minutes per day is a proven solution in improving reading scores.

Schuster: The turnover of teachers is atrocious. To understand the why of something you need to first be consistence with the direction you are going. To learn for most, the information has to be giving and taught by the same individual or individuals. Not someone or something new year after year. Simple, find out why we can’t keep staff and change it. There are absolutely no excuses in my eyes how, as a school district, we can’t work together and get this solved.

How should the district combat or handle the issue of declining enrollment seen by districts throughout the state?

Schneider: When it comes to declining enrollments, school districts need to promote the positive things they are doing, showcase what they are providing students, and communicate with the general public on these things. Communication is a key to letting district residents know of the many positives the school provides their students.

Stangler: I believe there are three factors contributing to the decline in enrollment. The first is there has been an increase in private and charter school availability, along with homeschooling options. The second issue is some families do not agree with some of the current curriculum being taught in public schools. The third problem that many residents have shared with me is there is a lack of before and after school care. I think we need to explore wrap-around care options so parents can drop off and pick up students outside classroom hours. I also would like to explore more classroom options that entice students to want to be enrolled in WEM.

Rezac: WEM should continue to work to be transparent with our stakeholders. We should look at flexible learning models and pursue curriculum that provides the best educational experience that we can to our students. We have to be able, as a district, to change and to look for innovative ways to pursue our districts needs. We should continue to work on partnerships and community engagement.

Schuster: The topic nobody wants to talk about, right? I’ve seen and personally know parents and other students that have left our school district for the very reason I have mentioned above. The political agenda of others that in no way shape or form put the students and staff first. Parents want what’s best for their student and always will as do the staff. As a leader and advocate for Waterville-Elysian- Morristown school district we should all want that and do whatever it takes to achieve that and remember to put our personal and political feelings aside.