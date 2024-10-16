Where do the candidates stand: Waterville Mayor and City Council

There is just one candidate running for mayor in Waterville, while five are running for three open council seats.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Conlin is running unopposed to retain his mayoral seat. In the regular election for two of the open council seats, the candidates are Sarah Edwards, Jennifer Grobe and Tim Smith. In a special election for one open council seat, the candidates are Tom Neidick and Scott Porter.

The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

Neidick did not respond before the publishing of this article.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Bill Conlin (Mayor candidate)

Age: 56

Occupation: Small business owner

Education: High school/no college

2023 Mayor

Sarah Edwards (Council candidate)

Age: 37

Occupation: Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker

Education: Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Master’s in Social Work both from Minnesota State University, Mankato

I have experience serving on other boards, which will be an asset to this council. One of the prior board positions I held was with the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation, where I served on their board for eight years. In 2016, I attended months of city council meetings to advocate for residents for the keeping of chickens and successfully passed an ordinance. I have helped the Village in Waterville obtain mini grants for their community garden and have volunteered at Food Service they hold twice per month.

Jennifer Grobe (Council candidate)

Age: 71

Occupation: Semi-retired

Education: AAS degree from South Central College

I am a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and am on the finance board. I am a member of our local Lions Club. And I am running for my third term as a City Council member.

Tim Smith (Council candidate)

Age: 56

Occupation: Firefighter

Education: Trade School diploma in Machining, an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Law Enforcement, and training in Firefighting from Hennepin Technical College.

As a Waterville native and resident on Lake Tetonka, I have deep roots in the community. My local involvement includes serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2015, followed by two terms on the City Council, where I have also acted as Mayor. My experience includes contributing to various committees and leading community projects, reflecting my commitment to local development and governance. My diverse education equips me with practical skills and a strong understanding of community safety and operational efficiency, which I apply to my work on the City Council.

Scott Porter (Special election council candidate)

Age: 59

Occupation: Retired heavy diesel mechanic

We have been in Waterville for around 30 years my daughter went to school here. I have a home on Main Street and a shop on 1st Avenue.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Conlin: I’m running for Mayor to be part of the process needed to replace aging infrastructure. Hiring employees and continue the level of services our city has always had.

Edwards: Becoming a city council member allows me to share ideas and be involved to impact the community in a positive way. I want to be a voice for the residents of the community and work towards meeting the needs of our population instead of continuing practices as they have always done in fear of change. Also, I would like to see changes in community engagement and to seek better ways to promote dialogue and gather input from the community, as well as utilize better ways to communicate with our community during both emergency and non-emergency situations. We need to shift into using technology and communication avenues that are more effective and have widespread availability to reach everyone.

Grobe: I like being a voice for the residents of Waterville. I want to continue to meet the needs of the citizens in our community, Our community has proved that it can come together in times of adversity. I have hopes that if residents have issues, they can come forward with the problem and open discussion about them. Working together can solve any issue.

Smith: I’m running for City Council to build on my work enhancing Waterville’s infrastructure and improving City Hall for both staff and residents. Key issues I aim to address include advancing the Fire Hall project and tackling our persistent flooding problems. Collaborating with local, regional, and state leaders, I seek long-term solutions to mitigate flooding’s financial and environmental impacts. My goal is to ensure our city is better prepared for future challenges while continuing to improve our community’s facilities and services.

Porter: When I saw a vacancy, I thought I would be a level headed community-minded person to fill the seat. I know are city needs. I spend a lot of time around town and talking to many residents. I’m running out of space so if you see me running around town just stop and ask me anything you want to know.

What is your position on balancing the need to minimize tax increases with the need for services, development projects, road maintenance, etc.?

Conlin: Inflation is the biggest driver that continues to bust our budget. More funding is needed to continue the same operations. High interest rates also have a negative affect.

Edwards: As a council member, it’s crucial to consider the difference between necessity and want. We must thoroughly assess all aspects and gain a deeper understanding of how decisions impact the community. If we aren’t careful about the impact decisions have on the community, this could force people to leave.

Grobe: I try to be fiscally responsible with the tax dollars of our citizens. But we also have to be able to operate the city to meet the needs of the community. There are some big ticket items coming in the next year and hopefully the community will be able to add their voice to the completion of these items. Meetings will be held so the community has a chance to voice their concerns.

Smith: Balancing tax increases with the need for services and development is crucial. With my experience on the Audit Committee, I have a strong understanding of our budget. I advocate for gradual, predictable tax adjustments rather than large, sudden increases. By proactively planning and forecasting expenses with our City Administrator and staff, we can manage costs effectively and avoid unexpected financial pressures. This approach ensures we meet community needs without imposing significant burdens on taxpayers, allowing for steady investment in services, road maintenance, and development projects.

Porter: I’m very conservative and fiscally minded.

What kind of growth (industrial, retail, housing, etc.), if any, do you feel the city needs? What can the council do to help achieve it?

Conlin: I will support little or no fees for building permits, plus new, medium and high-density housing construction, as well as commercial.

Edwards: The city council needs major change, we need to focus on housing and making it more available and more affordable. Our town’s economy hinges on seasonal campers and the revenue they bring in, we need more sources of year round income, we need to promote the city so we have people wanting to move their business here, whether that be retail or industrial. The city could benefit from creating positions within the city for marketing, grant opportunities and need assessments. We have the ability to bring more resources into the community but need to ensure we have adequate manpower to achieve such opportunities.

Grobe: With the loss of manufacturing in our neighboring community, many people may be looking for new jobs. If we could entice some type of new business, it would be helpful. We are getting some additional housing built in the community. It would be helpful to increase the tax base in the city.

Smith: Waterville should focus on balanced growth in housing, retail, and industrial sectors to sustain its vibrancy. While maintaining our small-town charm, we need to attract new investors and embrace innovative ideas. I propose identifying key areas for expansion with strong infrastructure potential and supporting these developments through targeted incentives and streamlined processes. By fostering a welcoming environment for new businesses and enhancing housing options, we can stimulate economic growth while preserving the character that makes Waterville unique.

Porter: I would like to see more things in town for your families with small children to do.