Faribault Fall Festival fosters community connection; Greer wins chili contest again

The annual Faribault Fall Festival took place Saturday, and organizers could not have asked for more appropriate weather. It wasn’t too hot, and it wasn’t too windy — a prototypical fall day.

Nort Johnson, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce said the turnout was amazing.

“The compliments were just flying about. How beautiful our downtown is. People are recognizing the renovations and the lift in the downtown that’s happening with more businesses and more buildings getting fixed up,” said Johnson. “We were well over 100 people testing and tasting and voting on the chili’s. That was pretty fun, with little kids and adults alike making their way around. I got to serve Chile this year for the chamber chamber booth, and it’s really nice to touch base with so many people. It was a great way to spend part of my Saturday.”

Each year, there is a chili contest that takes place throughout the festival. There were 10 people who made chili. Johnson said they do a chili contest, as it is the perfect food for the season.

“We’ve got fall coming in, and chili is definitely something to start thinking about when the weather cools down. Chili is definitely better than an ice cream contest for this time of the year,” said Johnson.

There were a few different categories of chili in the contest, and there are many guests who are looking for a specific kind. Over 100 people participated in judging.

“There’s the old-school, Minnesota Swede who’s looking for something that’s got some meat and some beans and some tomato in it,” Johnson said. “There are others that really look for the complexity of how many different peppers did you get in there, and how many different kinds of meat and in which kind of beans did you use? Then there are those that are just looking for something nice and hot and spicy,.”

He added, “We have a lot of people at our chili booth that will ask us, ‘OK, is this spicy or not?’ Sometimes you don’t know for sure what to say, because for some, a little bit of black pepper might feel spicy. We ride the middle of the road with our chilies that we put in. But I definitely hear those that, ‘Oh, this isn’t hot enough’ and others tasting the same chili, waving their hand at their tongue, saying, ‘Oh my, that’s hot. Be careful of this one, Ma.’”

The winner of this year’s chili contest was Nancy Greer. She has won for the last four years. Johnson said he isn’t surprised she won again, and he noted that she’s a blessing to the event.

“She’s been awesome. She does a great job promoting this thing, and I can’t say enough for the kindness of her efforts and the diligence and getting a great setup with all the little condiments and decorating her table and everything,” said Johnson. “She purchases wristbands and gives them away to veterans. Does that out of her own pocket; she is very appreciative of their service and just wants to do that.”

The Police Department has helped the Chamber with this event for the last couple of years. Brandon Gliem, the administrative sergeant who is responsible for community engagement events, said the fall festival was a great way for the department to connect with the community. They had a seat belt convincer, a display squad car and their own chili to serve. The seat belt convincer shows people why wearing a seat belt is important.

“It’s kind of like a ride. It kind of intrigues people, like they come over to it and they ask questions about it. It gives us an opportunity to do education with the public, but then it also gives us an opportunity to be able to show the human side of things,” said Gliem. “You can have a conversation with people about why it’s important to wear your seat belt, but you can also have a conversation with them with an example. It shows them, this is why, you can see it. We’re trying to get as many people to buckle up as possible.”

Gliem said police help out with the fall festival, because the department shares a goal with the Chamber to improve the local community. On the flip side, the Chamber helps the PD out with its event, Scary at Harry’s.

“They have been fantastic with helping us with everything that we’re trying to put together. Not only great organizers; they’re great community partners, because they have a lot of connections to people and businesses that we don’t necessarily always have. They can help kind of build those bridges,” said Gliem. “The Fall Festival, when they were talking about making it bigger and better, it was a perfect opportunity for us to be able to be involved. We love helping the Chamber, and they’re community first, just like we are.”

Johnson said he hoped people enjoyed themselves and were able to to connect with their community.

“I hope they got an appreciation for the lift that’s happening in the downtown. I hope they got to connect with some people, maybe that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen, which is important,” said Johnson. “Life is so busy these days, especially young families are pulled in so many directions, with activities and keeping up with work and school and all these things that are happening. Having them spend some time together, it’s in a casual fun environment that’s very community oriented. I think that’s a very positive outcome.”

Gliem said he hopes people were able to see a different side of the police. He said occasions like this are one his favorite parts of the job, and he hopes they can help “humanize the badge.”

“Being involved as much as you can with the community, maybe give somebody a little bit different impression on what law enforcement is actually about. The more we can do that, the more maybe we can prevent people from being on the other side of the law,” said Gliem. “When I was there this Saturday, working, I wasn’t wearing my uniform. I wore a shirt that says ‘Faribault Police’ on it and stood at the table. I had a bunch of people come up and talk to me and see that, but they recognized me from when I was wearing my uniform. It was kind of interesting, just to see that difference. From a distance, I just looked like everybody else. But then when they walked up a little bit closer, they were like, ‘Oh, I know that guy.’”