Fargo’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and keeping products moving. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring in Fargo, ND.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Sam's Club (Walmart) Location: Fargo, ND – 4831 13th Ave S

– 4831 13th Ave S Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

+ possible premiums Why it’s worth a look: Forklift-heavy role where you receive, stock, and organize freight, help fill club pickup orders, and keep the sales floor stocked and safe. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Border States (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Deadline: Posted until filled (open until they hire)

(open until they hire) Why it’s worth a look: Focused warehouse role running a wire-cutting machine, filling customer orders, and keeping inventory tight and organized. Border States is employee-owned, offers a 401(k), ESOP, health/dental/vision, paid holidays, volunteer time, and bonuses when branch/company goals are met.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.