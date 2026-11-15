These foster pups in Fargo, ND are so ready to be part of a loving family. Each one is waiting with a local rescue and comes with an adoption fee and vetting details to help you plan.

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Location Type: In foster care

Nutter Butter is a sweet senior boy with a soft tan coat and a mixed terrier look. He’s currently in a foster home through Homeward Animal Shelter, which often means he’s getting extra love and some home-life experience while he waits for his forever family.

If you’re looking for a calmer companion and want to give a senior dog a cozy retirement, Nutter Butter could be your guy.

👉 Meet Nutter Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Buck

Buck Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Location Type: In foster care

Buckwheat is a happy, outgoing young pup with a handsome face, floppy ears, and a fun-loving personality. His foster describes him as full of puppy charm, with “sunshine in his soul,” a playful spirit, and so much love to give.

He loves to play and explore, run around outside, and go on new adventures. If you’re an active person or family looking for a joyful buddy to join in the fun, Buckwheat may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Buckwheat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fargo area, consider calling Homeward Animal Shelter at (701) 239-0077 to ask about meeting these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.