Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for travelers and locals. If you’re in imaging, cardiology, or nursing, there are several solid openings to check out.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week (12-hr rotating days/nights)

(12-hr rotating days/nights) Highlights: Aggressive pay packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want a high-benefit travel contract.

Employer: LRS Healthcare

LRS Healthcare Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Highlights: Travel MRI role with streamlined credentialing via the LRS app, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support. Good fit if you want a structured, well-supported travel experience.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Highlights: MRI travel contract with company housing options, guaranteed hours, CE, and full medical/dental/vision. Nice if you want help with housing plus steady hours.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Fri–Sun 7a–7p

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Highlights: High-paying MRI role focused on neuro, MSK, breast, and body imaging. Requires 2+ years MRI, ARRT (MR), BLS, and ND license. Comes with private housing or housing allowance, health coverage, 401(k), and free CE credits.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Highlights: Night-shift MRI contract with Day 1 health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, vacation bonuses, and strong clinical support. Great if you prefer nights and want very transparent recruiters.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Highlights: Day-shift MRI role with industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and recruiter support focused on traveler choice.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Highlights: One of the highest weekly MRI rates listed, with 40 hours/week and the same strong Trustaff benefits. Good if you want max hours and pay.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Highlights: Day-shift MRI contract with Day 1 Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter. Nice if you value close support and solid benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Hands-on OR role supporting surgeons with pre-op, intra-op, and post-op care. Requires CSFA certification and strong sterile technique and teamwork skills.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Home-care focused role setting up and teaching patients to use CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen, nebulizers, and ventilators. Offers a comprehensive benefits package and ongoing training; some on-call required.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Highlights: High-paying Cath Lab contract with 40 hours/week. Agency is run by former travel nurses and focuses on top pay packages and strong support.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Broadway Med Ctr, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift

Highlights: 29-bed Monday–Friday day unit prepping and recovering adult surgical and IR patients. Offers sign-on bonus for eligible candidates, strong benefits, and growth in a large not-for-profit system.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Highlights: Local (non-travel) contract for Echo/Vascular techs with high hourly pay, guaranteed hours, and robust benefits including 401(k), CE, housing support options, and loan reimbursement programs.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Highlights: Cath Lab travel role with stipend guaranteed for facility call-offs, plus nationwide agency support, medical benefits, and housing assistance.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Highlights: Travel Echo/Vascular role with strong weekly pay, Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and 24/7 team access.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Locum, Full-time

Highlights: Hospitalist locum role providing direct inpatient care, managing treatment plans, and documenting in EMR. Best for board-certified/board-eligible physicians who like flexible, travel-style work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.