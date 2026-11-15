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Fargo
🏥 Fargo ND Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $3K+/Week Travel Roles
5 days ago
Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for travelers and locals. If you’re in imaging, cardiology, or nursing, there are several solid openings to check out.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,020/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week (12-hr rotating days/nights)
- Highlights: Aggressive pay packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want a high-benefit travel contract.
Travel MRI Technologist - $3,051/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Highlights: Travel MRI role with streamlined credentialing via the LRS app, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support. Good fit if you want a structured, well-supported travel experience.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,793/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Highlights: MRI travel contract with company housing options, guaranteed hours, CE, and full medical/dental/vision. Nice if you want help with housing plus steady hours.
Travel MRI Technologist - $3,105/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Fri–Sun 7a–7p
- Highlights: High-paying MRI role focused on neuro, MSK, breast, and body imaging. Requires 2+ years MRI, ARRT (MR), BLS, and ND license. Comes with private housing or housing allowance, health coverage, 401(k), and free CE credits.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,884/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Highlights: Night-shift MRI contract with Day 1 health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, vacation bonuses, and strong clinical support. Great if you prefer nights and want very transparent recruiters.
Travel MRI Technologist - $3,058/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Highlights: Day-shift MRI role with industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and recruiter support focused on traveler choice.
Travel MRI Technologist - $3,399/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts
- Highlights: One of the highest weekly MRI rates listed, with 40 hours/week and the same strong Trustaff benefits. Good if you want max hours and pay.
Travel MRI Technologist - $2,962/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Highlights: Day-shift MRI contract with Day 1 Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter. Nice if you value close support and solid benefits.
Certified Surgical First Assistant (CSFA)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Hands-on OR role supporting surgeons with pre-op, intra-op, and post-op care. Requires CSFA certification and strong sterile technique and teamwork skills.
Respiratory Therapist / Nurse
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Home-care focused role setting up and teaching patients to use CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen, nebulizers, and ventilators. Offers a comprehensive benefits package and ongoing training; some on-call required.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,456/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Highlights: High-paying Cath Lab contract with 40 hours/week. Agency is run by former travel nurses and focuses on top pay packages and strong support.
RN Inpatient – Broadway Day Unit ($34–$48/hr)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford Broadway Med Ctr, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift
- Highlights: 29-bed Monday–Friday day unit prepping and recovering adult surgical and IR patients. Offers sign-on bonus for eligible candidates, strong benefits, and growth in a large not-for-profit system.
Local Contract Echo-Vascular Technician - $65–$69/hr
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Highlights: Local (non-travel) contract for Echo/Vascular techs with high hourly pay, guaranteed hours, and robust benefits including 401(k), CE, housing support options, and loan reimbursement programs.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,207/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Highlights: Cath Lab travel role with stipend guaranteed for facility call-offs, plus nationwide agency support, medical benefits, and housing assistance.
Travel Vascular/ECHO Technologist - $3,326/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Highlights: Travel Echo/Vascular role with strong weekly pay, Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and 24/7 team access.
Hospitalist Physician (Locum Tenens)
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Locum, Full-time
- Highlights: Hospitalist locum role providing direct inpatient care, managing treatment plans, and documenting in EMR. Best for board-certified/board-eligible physicians who like flexible, travel-style work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose it.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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