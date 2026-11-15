Fargo’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast pace, people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Team Honey Badger)

Domino's (Team Honey Badger) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time | Restaurant Management

Pay: $20/hour + bonus potential

Lead shifts, support the Store Manager, and help run a busy Domino’s location. Clear path to General Manager, paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision benefits.

Employer: Domino's (Team Honey Badger)

Domino's (Team Honey Badger) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time | Restaurant Management

Pay: $20/hour + bonus potential

Same role at a different Fargo store if this side of town is better for you. You’ll coach the team, handle scheduling and inventory, and keep service fast and friendly, with the same benefits and growth track.

Employer: Domino's (Team Honey Badger)

Domino's (Team Honey Badger) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time | Restaurant Management

Pay: $20/hour + bonus potential

Another Fargo Domino’s needing a hands-on leader. Great if you want 32–40 hours/week, a fast track to GM, and like solving problems in a busy, team-focused shop.

Employer: Touchmark

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Casual (under 20 hrs/week)

Schedule: Weekend shifts (6:30am–1:30pm, 7:00am–2:00pm, 4:30pm–7:30pm) and weekday evenings (4:30pm–7:30pm); no late nights

Serve residents and guests in a senior living community with a calm, friendly dining room vibe. Good fit if you want short shifts, no bar rush, and work–life balance; note that casual/on-call staff don’t receive benefits.

If something here feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.