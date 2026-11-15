undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Fargo
Looking for a feline friend in Fargo, ND? These sweet cats at Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc. are hoping for safe, loving homes.
Miley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown and gray tabby with green eyes
- Personality: A little shy, but learning fast; sweet and friendly
- Needs: Extra play time, gentle socialization, and a way to burn off kitten energy
- Best home: With another kitten or active adult cat to play and bond with
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
👉 Meet Miley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kim
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown and gray tabby with green eyes
- Personality: Spunky, a bit shy at first, but learning quickly; sweet and friendly
- Needs: Patient socialization, daily play time, and room to zoom
- Best home: With another kitten or playful adult cat so she has a buddy
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
👉 Meet Kim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lizzie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with green eyes
- Personality: Sweet and a bit bolder than her siblings; may come up to you more quickly
- Needs: Gentle socialization and lots of play time
- Best home: With another kitten or active adult cat to help her burn off energy
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
👉 Meet Lizzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
London
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown and gray tabby with green eyes
- Personality: Spunky but shy, learning and gaining confidence
- Needs: Patient play time, calm handling, and socialization
- Best home: With one of her littermates or another friendly, active cat
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
👉 Meet London and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem & Smokey
These two are a bonded adult pair and must be adopted together.
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 years
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray classic tabby
- Personality: Laid-back, easy-going, enjoys lounging by your side once he trusts you; may sleep on the bed with you
- Best home: A calm, comforting home with gentle people
Smokey
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Color: Long-haired gray with large green eyes
Personality: Shy at first and may hide, but once she trusts you she loves to be petted and stay close; may also sleep on the bed with you
Special note: Bonded with Salem and must be adopted with him so they can stay together
Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
Phone: (701) 356-7877
👉 Meet Salem on adoptapet
👉 Meet Smokey on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fargo area and one of these cats tugs at your heart, please call Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc. at (701) 356-7877 or visit their listings to learn more and apply to adopt. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.