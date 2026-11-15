Looking for a feline friend in Fargo, ND? These sweet cats at Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc. are hoping for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)

About (young kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown and gray tabby with green eyes

Brown and gray tabby with green eyes Personality: A little shy , but learning fast; sweet and friendly

A little , but learning fast; Needs: Extra play time, gentle socialization, and a way to burn off kitten energy

Extra play time, gentle socialization, and a way to burn off kitten energy Best home: With another kitten or active adult cat to play and bond with

With to play and bond with Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

👉 Meet Miley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)

About (young kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown and gray tabby with green eyes

Brown and gray tabby with green eyes Personality: Spunky , a bit shy at first, but learning quickly; sweet and friendly

, a bit shy at first, but learning quickly; Needs: Patient socialization, daily play time, and room to zoom

Patient socialization, daily play time, and room to zoom Best home: With another kitten or playful adult cat so she has a buddy

With so she has a buddy Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

👉 Meet Kim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)

About (young kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby with green eyes

Brown tabby with green eyes Personality: Sweet and a bit bolder than her siblings; may come up to you more quickly

and a bit than her siblings; may come up to you more quickly Needs: Gentle socialization and lots of play time

Gentle socialization and lots of play time Best home: With another kitten or active adult cat to help her burn off energy

With to help her burn off energy Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

👉 Meet Lizzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3.5 months (young kitten)

About (young kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown and gray tabby with green eyes

Brown and gray tabby with green eyes Personality: Spunky but shy , learning and gaining confidence

but , learning and gaining confidence Needs: Patient play time, calm handling, and socialization

Patient play time, calm handling, and socialization Best home: With one of her littermates or another friendly, active cat

With or another friendly, active cat Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

👉 Meet London and apply to adopt on adoptapet

These two are a bonded adult pair and must be adopted together.

Salem

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 years

Gender: Male

Color: Gray classic tabby

Gray classic tabby Personality: Laid-back , easy-going , enjoys lounging by your side once he trusts you; may sleep on the bed with you

, , enjoys lounging by your side once he trusts you; may sleep on the bed with you Best home: A calm, comforting home with gentle people

Smokey

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female

Color: Long-haired gray with large green eyes

Personality: Shy at first and may hide, but once she trusts you she loves to be petted and stay close; may also sleep on the bed with you

Special note: Bonded with Salem and must be adopted with him so they can stay together

Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

👉 Meet Salem on adoptapet

👉 Meet Smokey on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fargo area and one of these cats tugs at your heart, please call Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc. at (701) 356-7877 or visit their listings to learn more and apply to adopt. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.