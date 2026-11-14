Fargo’s office scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and education. Here are several solid admin roles with steady hours and clear duties.

Employer: Big Stone Therapies, Inc.

Big Stone Therapies, Inc. Location: Fargo, ND (outpatient clinic + New Perspective Senior Living)

(outpatient clinic + New Perspective Senior Living) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Accepting applications through December 4, 2026, or until filled

This role splits time between a therapy clinic and a senior living site. You’ll handle scheduling, phones, patient check-in, charts, and general office tasks, with health, dental, vision, 401k, 8 paid holidays (including your birthday), and PTO.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Amber Valley, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, day shift, Mon–Fri (no weekends/holidays)

Salary Range: $16.00 – $25.50/hour

You’ll support facilities and maintenance: employee badging and security access, phones/work orders, invoices/POs, and equipment tracking. Fast-paced office with a regular weekday schedule and access to Sanford’s health, dental, vision, 401(k), and time-off benefits (based on eligibility).

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed (GS-6 level federal role)

You’ll provide advanced clerical and scheduling support across VA primary care clinics, including women’s health and front desk/ED coverage. Expect heavy patient scheduling, coordinating multiple clinics, working with an interdisciplinary care team, and using VA electronic systems.

Employer: NDSU Agribusiness & Applied Economics

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Academic admin role supporting the Agribusiness & Applied Economics area at NDSU. Best fit if you have strong interpersonal and communication skills and enjoy working in a collaborative university setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fargo employers are hiring steadily, and admin skills move well between roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.