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Fargo
📋 Fargo ND Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
3 days ago
Fargo’s office scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and education. Here are several solid admin roles with steady hours and clear duties.
Clinic Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Big Stone Therapies, Inc.
- Location: Fargo, ND (outpatient clinic + New Perspective Senior Living)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Accepting applications through December 4, 2026, or until filled
This role splits time between a therapy clinic and a senior living site. You’ll handle scheduling, phones, patient check-in, charts, and general office tasks, with health, dental, vision, 401k, 8 paid holidays (including your birthday), and PTO.
Administrative Assistant - Facility Operations
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Amber Valley, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, day shift, Mon–Fri (no weekends/holidays)
- Salary Range: $16.00 – $25.50/hour
You’ll support facilities and maintenance: employee badging and security access, phones/work orders, invoices/POs, and equipment tracking. Fast-paced office with a regular weekday schedule and access to Sanford’s health, dental, vision, 401(k), and time-off benefits (based on eligibility).
Medical Support Assistant (Advanced) – Primary Care
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed (GS-6 level federal role)
You’ll provide advanced clerical and scheduling support across VA primary care clinics, including women’s health and front desk/ED coverage. Expect heavy patient scheduling, coordinating multiple clinics, working with an interdisciplinary care team, and using VA electronic systems.
Senior Admin Coordinator – Academic (2960196)
- Employer: NDSU Agribusiness & Applied Economics
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Academic admin role supporting the Agribusiness & Applied Economics area at NDSU. Best fit if you have strong interpersonal and communication skills and enjoy working in a collaborative university setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fargo employers are hiring steadily, and admin skills move well between roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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