Fargo’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid office roles and room to grow. If you like numbers and clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Anchor Ingredients Company

Anchor Ingredients Company Location: Fargo, ND (corporate office)

Fargo, ND (corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level accounts payable role handling invoices, vendor statements, month-end AP reports, and 1099 support. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable in Excel, and want to build a base in corporate accounting.

Employer: MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (Wanzek Construction service line)

MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (Wanzek Construction service line) Location: Fargo, ND (office-based)

Fargo, ND (office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000 – $100,000/year, based on experience

FP&A role owning budgets, 13-week cash forecasts, and long-term planning for a large renewable energy construction group. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) + match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, PTO) and is ideal if you have 3–5 years of financial analysis experience and advanced Excel skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they’re looking for and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.