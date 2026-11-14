Fargo has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact and still keep a good work-life balance.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Work with coaches, athletes, and volunteers to grow FCA’s ministry in local sports. This role is faith-centered, with a focus on discipleship, leading Bible studies, and building strong volunteer and donor support across the area.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: 1711 University Dr S, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~7:45 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Salary: $19.00 – $30.50/hour

Join a multidisciplinary Adult Partial Hospitalization Program team, helping patients navigate mental health services, referrals, and community resources. Good fit if you have some college in a health field and want steady weekday hours with benefits and no weekends.

Employer: Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc.

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour (based on experience)

Typical Hours: 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m. and/or 3:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Support children and adults with disabilities in their homes and community, helping them reach personal goals and stay connected with family and friends. Flexible schedules, paid training, and a people-first mission make this great if you want meaningful work that can fit around school or another job.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.