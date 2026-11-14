Fargo’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, construction, and data center work. If you’ve got management experience and like building systems and teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,600 – $108,150 + bonus

Lead fire alarm and life-safety projects from design through install and testing for major commercial and industrial clients. Mix of field work and project leadership, with strong benefits, paid training, and growth in a global building-systems company.

Employer: DSG Supply

Location: Fargo, ND (heavy travel ND & TX)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Own multi-site operations for a fast-growing data center business, helping scale revenue from $50M to $300M+ by 2028. You’ll build playbooks, manage remote teams, and oversee logistics and quality, with strong benefits and employee ownership (ESOP).

Employer: DSG Supply

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri, standard business hours)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Run bid projects and wire-cutting orders from quote to delivery, leading communication with customers and vendors. Great fit if you know electrical/wire cutting, like organizing complex jobs, and want growth in a 100% employee-owned company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the posting and tweak your resume this week—Fargo employers are clearly investing in strong managers right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.