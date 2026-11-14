undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Fargo, ND Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Fargo’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or working around vehicles—there are several solid options open right now.
Delivery Driver – NON CDL
- Employer: Gypsum Management and Supply (Tamarack Materials, Inc.)
- Location: West Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a commercial truck (Class B or A) delivering building materials to job sites. You’ll load/unload drywall and other supplies, work outdoors on active construction sites, and be a key part of the customer service team. Must lift up to 100 lbs, hold at least a Class B license, and follow DOT rules. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid holidays and vacation, and training.
Local Truck Driver – Home Every Night
- Employer: Royal Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus
Local CDL‑A job running within a 250‑mile radius with home daily routes. Weekly pay, steady year‑round work, and well‑maintained equipment. Requires a Class A CDL, ability to meet DOT rules, and pass background and drug testing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, disability, life insurance, and paid orientation.
Railroad Flagger
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Fargo, ND (heavy travel 50–85%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28–$37/hour, based on experience
Protect work crews on and around train tracks by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. This is a field job with lots of travel, outdoor work in all weather, and long periods on your feet. Requires 2+ years railroad-related experience and comfort with tablets/phones. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).
Automotive Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Skalicky's Auto Repair
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year
Shop-based role doing oil changes, filters, bulbs, tire rotations, fluid flushes, small repairs, and digital inspections on cars and light trucks. Great if you want a long-term career path in auto repair with a fast-paced but fun team. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, PTO, employee discount, and professional development help. Driver’s license required; ASE cert is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fargo employers are growing fast, and getting your name in early can open doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.