Fargo’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or working around vehicles—there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Gypsum Management and Supply (Tamarack Materials, Inc.)

Gypsum Management and Supply (Tamarack Materials, Inc.) Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a commercial truck (Class B or A) delivering building materials to job sites. You’ll load/unload drywall and other supplies, work outdoors on active construction sites, and be a key part of the customer service team. Must lift up to 100 lbs, hold at least a Class B license, and follow DOT rules. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid holidays and vacation, and training.

Employer: Royal Logistics, Inc.

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Local CDL‑A job running within a 250‑mile radius with home daily routes. Weekly pay, steady year‑round work, and well‑maintained equipment. Requires a Class A CDL, ability to meet DOT rules, and pass background and drug testing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, disability, life insurance, and paid orientation.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Fargo, ND (heavy travel 50–85%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$37/hour, based on experience

Protect work crews on and around train tracks by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. This is a field job with lots of travel, outdoor work in all weather, and long periods on your feet. Requires 2+ years railroad-related experience and comfort with tablets/phones. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Skalicky's Auto Repair

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year

Shop-based role doing oil changes, filters, bulbs, tire rotations, fluid flushes, small repairs, and digital inspections on cars and light trucks. Great if you want a long-term career path in auto repair with a fast-paced but fun team. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, PTO, employee discount, and professional development help. Driver’s license required; ASE cert is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fargo employers are growing fast, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.